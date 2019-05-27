Best Apps for Shopping Deals — You’ll Never Miss Out on Savings

If you’re a shopping fiend, the only thing better than nabbing shiny new pairs of shoes is nabbing them on sale. And now, it’s easier than ever to scout out the best deals and promotions thanks to a range of shopping apps available for iOS and Android. Gone are the days of clipping coupons and scouring the internet for discounts — in fact, these apps not only find and collect promotions all in one place, but also offer cash back deals for money-making opportunities on items you already plan on purchasing.

Eager to try them for yourself? Below, we’ve rounded up the best shopping apps to download now. Bonus: They’re all completely free.

Brad’s Deals

For sales, promotions and coupons handpicked by editors, Brad’s Deals is your go-to. The selection covers a range of categories, including shoes from top brands like Nike, New Balance and more, all while allowing you to set deal alerts so you’ll know exactly when each one goes live. Each alert features a short description about how to redeem the offer and why it’s such a competitive deal. These people do their homework, so you can rest assured you’re getting a steal.

Related Best Summer Shopping Days of 2019 -- Get Up to 70% Off on Shoes & Clothes How Online Shopping Is Fueling Growth in the Market for Last-Mile Delivery Robots Today's Online Shoppers Need to See This Many Photos Before They Buy a Product

Ebates

Ebates is an app that enables you to get cash back at over 2,500 different stores online. All you have to do is shop through the app to reap the benefits. You’ll then receive your payment either as a check in the mail or through PayPal. You can also get cash back in-store at 30 different retailers.

Flipp

The most interesting aspect of Flipp is that it curates offers based on the stores you visit the most. You can then “clip” and save deals to your shopping list, so you can easily keep them all in one place. If you plan to shop in the store, the app will compare discounts between retailers to help you get the best price. Loyalty cards can also be entered and applied through the app.

Honey

Honey is another great app that aggregates deals from the stores you love. However, it allows you to apply all known discounts to a purchase at checkout to maximize savings.

When shopping on Amazon (a retailer supported by the app), Honey tracks third party listings and will notify you when one of them offers the best deal in a particular product category. And when it comes to cash back, Honey offers something unique as well. Instead of giving you a flat rate, you’ll be awarded a special bonus depending on what you buy (although it is fairly difficult to see which products warrant cash back, as every retailer has a different deal with Honey). The bonuses come in the form of “Honey Gold” and are redeemable as an Amazon gift card.

RetailMeNot

ReatilMeNot likewise can help you find the best deals from over 50,000 stores. The app tracks deals nearby and allows you to scan barcodes for coupons in store. You can shop online in the comfort of your home though, too, and set automatic deal notifications so you can jump on them ASAP. In addition, the app allows you to claim up to 15% cash back, redeemable as a gift card.

Shopular

This app is a game-changer for shopping in stores — in fact, we recommend downloading this one specifically for Black Friday shopping. By tracking your location, the app sends deals to your phone from a particular retailer as soon as you step inside. It also keeps all your coupons in one place so you can easily access them at checkout.

ShopSavvy

Another great in-store shopping tool, ShopSavvy functions as a barcode scanner that compares prices for an item online so you can find where to get them at the lowest price. It also monitors cash back deals and the prices of products you want, and will notify you when they drop.

Want More?

Allbirds’ New Ballet Flat Is the Perfect Commuting Shoe for Summer

15 Stores With the Best Return & Exchange Policies

5 Best Places to Shop For Women’s Sneakers