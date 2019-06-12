Sneak Peek at Some of the Top Shoe Trends for Spring ’20

Still deciding what styles to add to your spring/summer shoe wardrobe? Before making any final decisions, you might want to take a sneak peek at what’s ahead for spring ’20. Shoe manufacturers recently revealed next season’s collections at the Fashion Footwear Association of New York (FFANY) show, with summer boots, platforms, mules and sneaker-inspired sandals among the leading looks.
Here, FN has curated some of the top trends of the spring ’20 season
Exotics
Make room for some wildlife in your closet with exotics that include leopard, zebra and snake prints showing up in embossed leather to hair calf looks.
Color
It’s a season of softer colors with a focus on neutrals such as ivory and taupe to classic baby blue and pink. For those who shy away from wearing colorful apparel, consider adding a pop of color at your feet with marigold, a deep yellow that can substitute as a fresh neutral.
Materials
Cork, rope, raffia, and wood are just some of the natural ingredients in footwear for next spring. These elements are being used to decorate a wedge or platform.
Booties
Summer boots are back again. This time around they’re done in opened-up silhouettes that feature delicate laser cut peep toes that keep air circulating.
Sneaker-Sandals
The athleisure trend is not about to go away anytime soon due to the comfort and wearing ease of these looks. However, this time around brands are expanding the category by putting a sporty spin on sandals, giving the category an athletic vibe.
Bottom Interest
It’s all about bottoms for spring ’20, with platforms, flatforms and wedges taking center stage. When it comes to height, the bigger the better.
Mule Drive
What’s easier to slip into on a hot summer day than a pair of mules? This retro-inspired look remains chic and sophisticated for daytime and evening wear.
Knit Wits
You may already own a pair of kicks detailed with a knit upper. However, this time around brands are expanding knitting techniques for a more feminine spin on sneakers to casuals. There are geometric patterns to classic cable knits, all keeping their stretch qualities for enhanced comfort.
Metal Works
Metallics continue to add some sparkle and shine to everyday looks from basic thongs to ballet flats and everything in between. And every metal is included — silver, pewter, bronze and gold.
Athleisure
These go-to styles are not about to disappear anytime soon. They’re the perfect barefoot look with yoga pants to a sundress. And, since they’re super-lightweight, they make ideal travel companions.
