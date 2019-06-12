Sneak Peek at Some of the Top Shoe Trends for Spring ’20

Still deciding what styles to add to your spring/summer shoe wardrobe? Before making any final decisions, you might want to take a sneak peek at what’s ahead for spring ’20. Shoe manufacturers recently revealed next season’s collections at the Fashion Footwear Association of New York (FFANY) show, with summer boots, platforms, mules and sneaker-inspired sandals among the leading looks.

Here, FN has curated some of the top trends of the spring ’20 season

Exotics

Make room for some wildlife in your closet with exotics that include leopard, zebra and snake prints showing up in embossed leather to hair calf looks.

Leopard print Mary Jane from Aerosoles CREDIT: GEORGE CHINSEE

Color

It’s a season of softer colors with a focus on neutrals such as ivory and taupe to classic baby blue and pink. For those who shy away from wearing colorful apparel, consider adding a pop of color at your feet with marigold, a deep yellow that can substitute as a fresh neutral.

Related Marketing Plays: March 2019 Martha Stewart's Talks About Her New Shoe Line With Payless and More Nicky Hilton Collaborates With French Sole on a Line of Comfortable Classic Shoes

Pikolinos marigold laser but sling style. CREDIT: GEORGE CHINSEE

Materials

Cork, rope, raffia, and wood are just some of the natural ingredients in footwear for next spring. These elements are being used to decorate a wedge or platform.

A rope flatform from L’Artiste. CREDIT: GEORGE CHINSEE

Booties

Summer boots are back again. This time around they’re done in opened-up silhouettes that feature delicate laser cut peep toes that keep air circulating.

L’Amour des Pied’s bootie with cutouts. CREDIT: George Chinsee

Sneaker-Sandals

The athleisure trend is not about to go away anytime soon due to the comfort and wearing ease of these looks. However, this time around brands are expanding the category by putting a sporty spin on sandals, giving the category an athletic vibe.

An athleisure-inspired sandal from The Flexx. CREDIT: GEORGE CHINSEE

Bottom Interest

It’s all about bottoms for spring ’20, with platforms, flatforms and wedges taking center stage. When it comes to height, the bigger the better.

A cork wedge from the Martha Stewart collection by Aerosoles. CREDIT: GEORGE CHINSEE

Mule Drive

What’s easier to slip into on a hot summer day than a pair of mules? This retro-inspired look remains chic and sophisticated for daytime and evening wear.

French Sole New York’s mule with tailored bow trim. CREDIT: GEORGE CHINSEE

Knit Wits

You may already own a pair of kicks detailed with a knit upper. However, this time around brands are expanding knitting techniques for a more feminine spin on sneakers to casuals. There are geometric patterns to classic cable knits, all keeping their stretch qualities for enhanced comfort.

A slip-on knit style from Bernie Mev. CREDIT: GEORGE CHINSEE

Metal Works

Metallics continue to add some sparkle and shine to everyday looks from basic thongs to ballet flats and everything in between. And every metal is included — silver, pewter, bronze and gold.

A silver metallic mule from Antelope. CREDIT: GEORGE CHINSEE

Athleisure

These go-to styles are not about to disappear anytime soon. They’re the perfect barefoot look with yoga pants to a sundress. And, since they’re super-lightweight, they make ideal travel companions.

Paul Mayer Attitudes’ quilted athleisure style. CREDIT: GEORGE CHINSEE

Want more?

The Most Comfortable Designer Heels, According to a Podiatrist

Pantone Revealed Its Color Trend Forecast For Spring 2020 & It Might Surprise You

Kate Beckinsale Looks Like a Sparkly Drawing and More Celebs in the Front Row at Moschino Spring ’20

Watch this video to see which celebrities love Manolo Blahnik shoes