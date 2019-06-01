Happy Socks Collaborated on ‘No Gender’ Socks for Pride Month

Swedish sock pioneer Happy Socks and The Phluid Project, self-branded as the first gender-free store, have teamed up on a line of rainbow-themed socks to support Pride month.

The collection features four colorful styles, including a pair emblazoned with the mantra “feet have no gender.” The duo will donate 10% of proceeds to the Stonewall Community Foundation, which raises funds for LGBTQ initiatives like education, health, anti-violence and family acceptance.

“Fifty years ago, the modern Gay Rights Movement began, and today we are beaming with Pride,” said Rob Smith, founder and CEO of The Phluid Project. “It is a pleasure to have design partners like Happy Socks that understand self-expression and individuality and create for the gender spectrum.”

Styles are now available for $16 on the Phluid Project’s store in New York City, Thephluidproject.com, Happy Socks stores and on Happysocks.com. Each individual pair retails for $16, while the “No Gender Gift Box” includes two styles from the collection and retails for $28.

Happy Socks x Phluid Project No Gender sock. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Happy Socks x Phluid Project Rainbow Stripe socks. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

In addition to the product launch, Happy Socks and Phluid will also co-host a series of Pride-themed events throughout June.

