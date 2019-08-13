Allbirds is spreading its accessories wings today with the addition of Sole Mates socks, the brand’s first product launch outside of footwear.

While Allbirds reports half of its customers wear its shoes sockless, Sole Mates can be worn with Allbirds as well as a range of other shoe styles.

Included in the offering are the Hider, Quarters, and Tubers styles, made from Trino, a new proprietary yarn that marries the natural fibers of Allbirds’ Tree and merino materials for a breathable and absorbent sock collection.

The Tubers, a classic crew, retails for $16; Hiders, a no-show style at $12, and Quarters, an in-between option at $14. The socks are available in six colors including Waterfall, Steel, Onyx, Sienna, Flamingo, and Canary.

The collection is available online and at Allbirds retail stores in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Boston and Seattle.

Allbirds continues to ramp up its collection with a range of exclusive materials, and a continuing stream of new color options for its footwear, making the line an easy collectible. What continues to distinguish the brand, is its popularity among women, men and kids, with all members of a family often spotted wearing the shoes.

Watch FN’s tour of Allbirds’ San Francisco headquarters.

Want more?

Allbirds Will Open Its First Store in Los Angeles in August

Why Investors Are Still Hot for Digitally Native Brands Like Allbirds

Allbirds Adds a New Round of Colors to Its Classic Styles