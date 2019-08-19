Leaked Images of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Yecheil’ Show One of Kanye West’s Most Unusual Colorways to Date

Another day, another Yeezy leak.

Images emerged yesterday on the @yeezyseason2 Instagram of a new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 — and it may be one of Kanye West’s most unusual sneakers to date.

The rumored colorway, called “Yecheil” is mostly charcoal gray, with a dark stripe and splashes of yellow, lavender and burgundy. The shoe has a knit upper, a midsole with Boost cushioning and a translucent rubber outsole.

According to @yeezyseason2, the sneakers are slated to come out in fall/winter 2019. Past colorways of the 350 V2 have sold at a $220 price point in adult sizing.

Adidas has yet to confirm information about the rumored release of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Yecheil.” In the meantime, sneakerheads can look forward to drops of the 350 V2 silhouette in two colorways, “Citrin” and “Cloud.” Both styles are rumored to go for sale in September.

Adidas Yeezy is set to do $1.5 billion in sales for 2019, per Forbes. The 350 has arguably been the brand’s most pervasive style; FN named the Yeezy Boost Shoe of the Year in 2015.

Forbes ranked West as its third highest-earning celebrity of the past year. The money magazine estimates that the rapper-turned-designer took home $150 million in pay before taxes, mostly due to Yeezy.

