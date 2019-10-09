Yeezy Boost 350 ‘Alien’ Reportedly Releasing Next Month

Sneakerheads will want to mark Nov. 16 on their calendars.

According to an Instagram post by Yeezy Mafia yesterday, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Alien” is dropping on that date.

The style was previously dubbed the Yeezy Boost 350 v3 and boasts a silhouette that drastically departs from prior models under rapper turned designer Kanye West’s 350 franchise. The Yeezy Boost 350 “Alien” has a sleeker Primeknit upper than its predecessors, with none of the ridge detailing that appeared on the midsole and outsole of past 350 silhouettes.

The Yeezy Boost 350 “Alien” will reportedly sell at a $230 price point beginning on Nov. 16. Yeezy fans should stay tuned for an official announcement from Adidas regarding where the shoes will be available.

In addition to making headlines, West and Adidas have also moved a lot of product with their ongoing Yeezy collaboration. Sneakerheads know that Yeezy releases sell out quickly — and the Adidas Yeezy brand is on pace to do $1.5 billion in sales for 2019, according to Forbes. West himself reportedly earned $150 million before taxes in the past year, mostly due to his sneaker empire.

Fans itching for a fresh pair of kicks before November are in luck: a new Yeezy silhouette is dropping later this month. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 will reportedly release in a “Teal Blue” colorway on Oct. 19; it’s said to be priced at $300.

