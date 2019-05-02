Thanks to Jordan Brand, Kentucky Derby Fashion This Year Might Be All About the Sneakers

Kentucky Derby fashion is usually all about the hats — but this year, it might just be about the sneakers, too.

Jordan Brand has teamed up with Louisville, Ky.-based boutique Oneness to create a new Air Jordan 1 — and an activation inspired by the famous horse race.

Dubbed the AJ1 “Twist,” the new sneaker is a women’s exclusive version of the OG White/Black Jordan 1. This take on the iconic kick features black synthetic material and white premium leather; it will sell for $160.

Oneness and Jordan Brand are celebrating the collab with an activation during the Derby from Friday through Sunday. The boutique will be transformed with a black and white gallery and a red-lit service space — a subtle nod to the red roses each Derby winner receives. Those who attend the activation will have a chance to pick up the kicks beginning Friday.

Fans unable to make it to the physical shop can purchase remotely via Oneness’ website. The kicks will be available online on May 4 at 6:50 ET, the same time that the Derby officially gets rolling. The shoes officially release in North America on May 10.

To tune into the Kentucky Derby action from home, check out NBC or the NBC Sports app.

