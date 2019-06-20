Tyler, the Creator Teases Rainbow Golf Le Fleur Sneaker Perfect for Pride

Tyler, the Creator has another Converse Golf Le Fleur sneaker coming soon — and it’s perfect for Pride Month.

The “Who Dat Boy” rapper, 28, took to Instagram yesterday to show off a shot of crisp white kicks with a rainbow midsole. As with prior Golf Le Fleur releases, the sneakers boast the One Star silhouette. Tyler brings his favorite floral motif to play in a couple ways on the shoe: on the sides of the upper and on the black sole, which is adorned with flowers.

While the “Yonkers” hitmaker did not share pricing information, he did give a release date: June 28. As with previous Golf Le Fleur launches, fans hoping to cop a pair can expect the shoes to roll out on the Golf Wang website.

Tyler began working with Converse in 2017. After two successful launches of limited-edition Converse One Star sneakers over the summer of 2017, the brand announced the first Golf Le Fleur sneaker in October 2017, and there have been different renditions of the silhouette over the past two years.

The most recent Golf Le Fleur drop, which released in May, boasted an upper covered in plush red velvet.

