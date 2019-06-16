Sign up for our newsletter today!

Twitter Thinks These Nike Air Max FF720 Sneakers ‘Look Like an Iron’

By Ella Chochrek
Nike Air Max FF720
Nike Air Max FF720
CREDIT: Nike

Nike’s latest sneaker release has Twitter users shaking their heads.

The Oregon-based company is set to drop the Air Max FF720 — a women’s shoe that’s something of a combination between a sandal and a sneaker — on June 20. The style features cut-out detailing and clear plastic soles for a futuristic look that’s not similar to many of the brand’s other releases.

But many of the sneakerheads who got a glimpse of the kicks on social media drew comparisons between it and a common household item: an iron.

I swear, I thought this was a steam iron at first,” wrote @pelxxs.

Apparently, #Nike wants to iron out those creases in your feet,” @iwrotethose quipped.

One tweet took the comparison to the next level, jokingly sharing a photo of an iron and labeling it as the sneaker.

Just copped the new Nike Air Max FF 720,” @adozenkovic wrote, racking up nearly 100 likes.

Another tweeter, @RaimovRoman, shared a Photoshopped image of the sneaker with a handle and a cord attached to it, bringing the iron comparison to life.

The Air Max FF720 had fans even among those who thought the sneaker resembled a household appliance, though.

Below, Nike trainer Joe Holder discusses women working out.

