Twitter Thinks These Nike Air Max FF720 Sneakers ‘Look Like an Iron’

Nike’s latest sneaker release has Twitter users shaking their heads.
The Oregon-based company is set to drop the Air Max FF720 — a women’s shoe that’s something of a combination between a sandal and a sneaker — on June 20. The style features cut-out detailing and clear plastic soles for a futuristic look that’s not similar to many of the brand’s other releases.
But many of the sneakerheads who got a glimpse of the kicks on social media drew comparisons between it and a common household item: an iron.
“I swear, I thought this was a steam iron at first,” wrote @pelxxs.
“Apparently,
#Nike wants to iron out those creases in your feet,” @iwrotethose quipped.
One tweet took the comparison to the next level, jokingly sharing a photo of an iron and labeling it as the sneaker.
“Just copped the new Nike Air Max FF 720,” @adozenkovic wrote, racking up nearly 100 likes.
Another tweeter, @RaimovRoman, shared a Photoshopped image of the sneaker with a handle and a cord attached to it, bringing the iron comparison to life.
The Air Max FF720 had fans even among those who thought the sneaker resembled a household appliance, though.
Below, Nike trainer Joe Holder discusses women working out.
Want more?
Here’s How Much More Your Ugg Boots and Nike Sneakers Could Cost Thanks to Tariffs
Nike & ‘Stranger Things’ Team Up on an ’80s-Inspired Collection That Has Fans Buzzing
The Nike SNKRS App Had Bugs During the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Release — and Twitter Wasn’t Having It