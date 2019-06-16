Twitter Thinks These Nike Air Max FF720 Sneakers ‘Look Like an Iron’

Nike’s latest sneaker release has users shaking their heads.

The Oregon-based company is set to drop the Air Max FF720 — a women’s shoe that’s something of a combination between a sandal and a sneaker — on June 20. The style features cut-out detailing and clear plastic soles for a futuristic look that’s not similar to many of the brand’s other releases.

But many of the sneakerheads who got a glimpse of the kicks on social media drew comparisons between it and a common household item: an iron.

“I swear, I thought this was a steam iron at first,” wrote @pelxxs.

Nike Air Max FF 720… I swear, I thought this was a steam iron at first

😂 pic.twitter.com/hq1NMcnS4K — 🛡Lone ⚜️ Crusader🗡 (@pelxxs) June 13, 2019

“Apparently, # Nike wants to iron out those creases in your feet,” @iwrotethose quipped.

Apparently, #Nike wants to iron out those creases in your feet. pic.twitter.com/N1ZJvRcRvK — Sid Balachandran (@iwrotethose) June 14, 2019

One tweet took the comparison to the next level, jokingly sharing a photo of an iron and labeling it as the sneaker.

Related Did LeBron James Reveal His Latest Signature Sneaker on Social Media? Malia & Sasha Obama Show Off Their Gen-Z Style Savvy in France The Biggest Men's Street Style Trends at Pitti Uomo Spring '20

“Just copped the new Nike Air Max FF 720,” @adozenkovic wrote, racking up nearly 100 likes.

Just copped the new Nike Air Max FF 720 pic.twitter.com/iPf82r7ar8 — Ado ⚽️🇧🇦⚜️ (@adozenkovic) June 16, 2019

Another tweeter, @RaimovRoman, shared a Photoshopped image of the sneaker with a handle and a cord attached to it, bringing the iron comparison to life.

Сверху реальная модель Nike Air Max FF 720, которая выйдет 20 июня. Преколы не заставили себя долго ждать pic.twitter.com/KC3z8Tqm19 — RAIMOV (@RaimovRoman) June 15, 2019

The Air Max FF720 had fans even among those who thought the sneaker resembled a household appliance, though.

Anw new wmns nike air max looks like iron but still pretty af https://t.co/axcvohvODg — G-New™ 💙 (@lostdeer_) June 15, 2019

Below, Nike trainer Joe Holder discusses women working out.

Want more?

Here’s How Much More Your Ugg Boots and Nike Sneakers Could Cost Thanks to Tariffs

Nike & ‘Stranger Things’ Team Up on an ’80s-Inspired Collection That Has Fans Buzzing

The Nike SNKRS App Had Bugs During the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Release — and Twitter Wasn’t Having It