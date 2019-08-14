Does Travis Scott Have a Nike Air Force 1 Collab on Tap?

Travis Scott may just have given fans a sneak peak at his latest Nike sneaker collaboration.

In a snap posted to Instagram yesterday, Scott wears Air Force 1s with a black and blue upper, gold on the heels and his signature Cactus Jack logo while on vacation in Italy with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Captioned “0000000000$$$$$000000000,” the photo racked up more than 1.7 million likes on the photo-sharing platform. Neither Scott nor Nike have shared details regarding the shoe’s release or a potential price point.

While it’s unclear whether the Air Force 1 is slated for widespread release, fans of the rapper’s sneaker collabs have another style to look forward to: the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6. The shoe is expected to drop Sept. 14 and cost $250.

The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker has worked with Nike and Jordan Brand for a little over two years. So far, he has five retail releases under his belt. As fans wait for the latest drop, they can shop the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low on the resale market. Originally released with a $150 price tag, the style is now selling for nearly $1,000 at StockX.com.

Watch the video below to see how sneaker customizer Kickasso went from souping up cars to kicks.

Want more?

The Nike SNKRS App Had Bugs During the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Release — and Twitter Wasn’t Having It

Travis Scott’s Unreleased Air Jordan ‘Mocha’ Found Its Way on the Resale Market for $2,500

Travis Scott Teases Unreleased Nike Air Force 1s That Pay Tribute to His Hometown City of Houston