Tom Sachs’ Latest Nike Shoe Looks Like a Croc

Tom Sachs quietly unveiled his latest collaboration with Nike — and it looks surprisingly similar to a Croc.

The artist debuted the shoe at his “Tea Ceremony” exhibition in Tokyo yesterday, and the unusual style is as unexpected as the other styles that have made up Sachs’ Nike collaborations.

A bold yellow version of the Nike HTM Solarsoft sandal features the distinct utility strap detailing also incorporated into the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard Overshoe. Nike’s contribution is clear through Swooshes at the midfoot and the brand name written on the rear.

There’s no word yet on whether this is an official collaboration between Sachs and Nike. Fans are speculating that the rubber-duck yellow shoe could be part of the NikeCraft project, through which Sachs and Nike released several innovative styles including the Mars Yard, the Mars Yard 2.0 and the Mars Yard Overshoe.

Speaking about the NikeCraft project in October 2018, Sachs lauded the opportunity Nike gave him to freely think.

“It means a combination of things only Nike can produce and things only Sachs can produce. It is fifty-fifty,” he explained in a release. “As an artist, the greatest thing Nike has given me is the ability to expand my creative process and think, ‘These are not constraints, these are other ways of thinking.’ It’s very valuable.”

Details about a release date and price point for the latest Croc-like shoe have not been announced.

