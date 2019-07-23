This Mom & Dad Supply Deployed Military Troops With Sneaker Donations

Athletic sneakers are crucial for soldiers ⁠— but in the harsh 120-degree-plus temperatures and rugged terrain of Afghanistan, they can easily become worn through, and the shoes aren’t supplied by the military.

As parents of a soldier deployed in the region, John and Deborah Hausladen, of Malvern, Penn., heard from their son about his footwear needs and that of his platoon members, so the Hausladens decided to form an organization to take action.

Sneakers for Soldiers was born in April 2018 and has shipped more than 200 pairs of sneakers to troops — and they’re beginning to gain support from people across the country.

“It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that something as basic and simple as a sneaker is putting a smile on their face,” Deborah told ABC News in an interview on Monday. “It really does make a difference feeling the love and support of our fellow Americans.”

For their efforts, the Hausladens have been granted the Bronze Patrick Henry Medallion Award by the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars.

Greater Philadelphia-area retailer Bryn Mawr Running Co. is among the organization’s partners.

Sneakers for Soldiers has received dozens of heartwarming testimonies from the recipients of its donations, which can be viewed on the organization’s website.

Click here to donate to Sneakers for Soldiers.

Want more?

Charity Works: And1 Restores a New Orleans Basketball Court for Kids + More Brands Giving Back

Converse Collaborated on New Military-Inspired Shoes With Carhartt WIP

Undefeated and Adidas to Deliver a Military-Inspired Sneaker Collection