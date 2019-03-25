Puma & the Kooples Have a Fun New Collab

Puma and the Kooples are following up their initial collaboration with fresh takes on the Suede and the Thunder, two archival Puma styles.

The Kooples version of the Suede comes in all-black, with a chunky outsole, a suede upper and co-branding at the heels and tongue. The twist comes courtesy of detailing on the lateral formstrip and on the heel, which are decked out in glittery rhinestones. The Suede retails for $215.

The Kooples x Puma Suede CREDIT: Courtesy image

The other offering is the Thunder, which offers the Kooples’ take on the ever-popular retro sneaker trend. Coming in a white and black colorway, the shoe features mesh detailing on the upper, with metallic eyelets and a loop puller on the tongue and heel. The Kooples branding is visible on the Thunder’s laces, which come in two colorways: black and white. Fans of the kicks can get them now for $250.

The Kooples x Puma Thunder CREDIT: Courtesy image

Both styles will be up for grabs exclusively at Thekooples.com, as well as in the Kooples’ stores. The Kooples — a Parisian label known for its trendy, urban wares popular among both men and women — first worked with Puma in 2017.

In June of that year, the brands partnered to create a fresh take on the classic Puma Clyde. The Kooples’ version of the sneaker came in either black or white and was priced at $195 per pair. Co-branded apparel is currently available for purchase on the Kooples’ website.

