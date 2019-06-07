Sneakerheads Wait for Hours at Jewel Changi Airport for Limited-Edition Yeezys

FN reported this week that after months of anticipation, the new all-black (nonreflective) Yeezy Boost 350 V2 would release today. Unfortunately, thousands of sneakerheads were forced to wait in line for hours for their chance at picking up the new limited-edition shoe.

One Yeezy fan captured the enormous line outside the store at Jewel Changi Airport on Thursday. Foot Locker Singapore announced just yesterday via Instagram that the coveted runner would drop at its Jewel store at 10 a.m. on Friday.

According to Stomp Singapore, shoppers were told that the line would start at 10 p.m. on Thursday night. “At around 10pm I joined the ‘official’ queue outside the store but the store pushed back the sale until 11.30pm,” a fan told the site.

Sneakerheads queue for hours outside Foot Locker at Jewel Changi Airport for limited edition Yeezy shoe. Full story here: https://t.co/YcmtTPUKsG pic.twitter.com/bZMpS1sZhs — Stomp Singapore (@stompsingapore) June 7, 2019

BBC News also reported that thousands stood in line through the night to nab the new all-black Yeezys from Carnaby Street’s Adidas store. The shoes, which feature a Primeknit upper and a signature Boost rubber outsole, retail for $220 in men’s, $160 in kids’ and $140 for infants.

