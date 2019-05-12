The Nike SNKRS App Had Bugs During the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Release -- and Twitter Wasn't Having It

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 sold out within hours of its release yesterday.

But the drop was not without its problems: Many sneaker lovers hoping to get the kicks via the Nike SNKRS encountered error messages. With the shoe as one of the buzziest releases of the year, it seemed the app was unable to handle the high volume of traffic.

Many fans took to Twitter to complain about the bugs.

“I’ve never understood this they made an app specifically to drop sneakers like the Travis Scott’s YET CANT F***ING HANDLE THE TRAFFIC,” read a tweet from @elenesjennifer2.

“@ Nike what happened with SNKRS App ??? I was at the checkout and it kept asking me to sign in an error msgs! Missed the Travis Scott AJ1!” @simp619 complained.

One tweeter joked that the app resembled an error message-plagued old school PC.

“Travis Scott SNKR release spoilers without context,” wrote @onedashone.

Another user asked Scott if he could drop the sneakers on his own website, so that they could avoid the bugs from Nike’s app next time around.

“Yo the snkr app was trash drop some on your site for the culture, all errors tried for 30 mins tried dif phones and error error error,” @Kikz48735480 wrote.

Others asked if Nike could retool the app prior to its next big release.

“@Nike your SNKR’s app created a horrible user experience today trying to purchase those Travis Scott 1’s. I gave up. Please create a new system for this type of release,” @trello630 lamented.

Some Twitter users thought that the extent of the problem was being overstated by sneakerheads.

"I have the same amount of sympathy for those who missed out on Travis Scott's new sneaker bc of the Nike app crash as I do for anyone who attended Fyre Festival," commented @alexdbayer.

Although the sneakers are no longer available for purchase at the $175 retail price, they're still available to buy on the resale market, selling for over $1,000.

