Twitter Thinks These Nike Air Force 1s Look Like Crocs

Nike’s latest sneaker release reminds many fans of another shoe brand’s wares — Crocs.

The Beaverton-Ore.-based brand dropped a new version of the Air Force 1, the VTF, this week. The style is made of leather, with a rubber sole and a slingback elastic strap at the band. It comes in a black and gold colorway and is available to shop in kid’s sizing on Nike.com ($90).

While the VTF doesn’t look all that different from the original ’82 Air Force 1, the addition of the slingback strap had many netizens thinking of Crocs’ Classic Clog. The iconic rubber clog is known for its pivoting heel strap; it sells for $45.

“.@Nike trynna copy the @Crocs secret formula smh,” wrote @sporekling.

“If Crocs and Nike had a baby it would most certainly look like this,” @CealeyGodwin commented.

“The Crocs of AF1s,” @Munchell360 agreed.

“La air crocs 1,” joked @iSiVolt.

While the Air Force 1 VTF wasn’t made in partnership with Crocs, both Nike and Crocs have found success through collaborations in the past. In addition to celebrity brand ambassadors aplenty, Nike has worked with buzzy brands like Off-White and Sacai. Meanwhile, Crocs has teamed up with Chinatown Market, Pleasures and Vera Bradley in recent months; the clogmaker also partnered with rapper Post Malone on shoes that quickly sold out.

