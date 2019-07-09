Master P’s Moneyatti Sneaker Brand Is Making Its On-Screen Debut

From basketball to rapping, Master P has done it all. Now, he’s taking his Moneyatti shoe brand to the next level with its on-screen debut.

Moneyatti’s latest collection will appear on the silver screen in “I Got The Hook Up 2,” which premieres in theaters July 12. Moneyatti is a direct-to-consumer, made-to-order label that makes designer sneakers handcrafted in Italy, with prices ranging around $250-$300 online.

Master P appeared on The Breakfast Club radio program today to promote the upcoming film. The entertainer, who hosted a charity basketball game at Essence Festival this year, discussed his business model.

“We’re not Nike, we don’t own none of that stuff,” he said. “This is a new way to buy shoes, to buy stuff online because people don’t want to shop in stores anymore. So now, you can get your high-end fashion online; go to Moneyatti.com and we got the hookup for you.“

The hip hop vet also discussed the importance of getting money from the brand you work with — specifically citing Jordan Brand as an example.

“I say, go get your money from Nike and Adidas. You know what Michael Jordan would be if he owned half of Nike when he first started?” he said. “I wasn’t wearing Nikes back then. I wasn’t wearing Adidas or Converse, let’s be honest. When Michael Jordan put them on, every kid wanted to wear Nike. The company made billions of dollars; Jordan just got a billion. That’s crazy to me. So, he should have got half that company.“

