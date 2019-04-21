Kanye West Shows Off Unreleased Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Vanta’ in Surprise Coachella Performance

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Coachella yesterday — and of course, he did it in Yeezys.

The 41-year-old made an unannounced guest spot during Kid Cudi’s set at the Indio, Calif., music festival last night. He was clad in a long-sleeved tie-dye shirt with blackish-gray sweat shorts.

Kanye West jumps up and down onstage at Coachella. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closeup look at West’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On his feet, the Yeezy designer sported an upcoming sneaker of his, the Yeezy Boost 70 V2 “Vanta.” A release date and price point have yet to be set for the shoes, but the “Geode” colorway of the kicks (now sold out) retailed for $300.

Kanye West takes to the stage at Coachella. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at West’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Cudi wore a white hoodie with cut-off denim shorts and white sneakers. The 35-year-old completed his look with a rope necklace.

Kid Cudi performing at Coachella. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The duo performed songs from their duet album, “Kids See Ghosts,” which released last summer. West also performed a rendition of “Ghost Town,” a tune off his solo record “Ye.”

While West’s appearance at Cudi’s show was unexpected, fans of his knew he would be coming out to the desert. The “Gold Digger” hitmaker is bringing his “Sunday Service” gospel series to Coachella for Easter, with performances kicking off today at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, is expected to appear at the services — and the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, North, often gets up and sings alongside the gospel choir.

