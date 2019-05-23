The Newest Air Jordan Sneakers Are Only Available on Fortnite

Jordan Brand’s latest collaboration is with Fortnite — and its newest shoes are virtual.

The shoe giant and Epic Games, maker of the ultra-popular video game, officially announced the details behind their collaboration yesterday. Fans can enjoy two Jordan-clad characters and a fresh game mode as part of the collab.

Two new skins are available as part of the Hangtime Bundle: the Clutch Outfit and the Get the Grind Outfit. Both skins come done in the signature red, white and black Jordan colors.

As for the shoes specifically, the new characters are clad in Air Jordan 1s. The colorways of the shoes can be customized by players, and new color varieties can be unlocked by completing a challenge pack unique to the set. The skins sell for $13 to $18 — a small fraction of what a pair of physical Jordan sneakers costs.

Aside from shopping the two characters, Fortnite enthusiasts can participate in the Downtown Drop LTM by Jordan, a brand-new game mode. Players can complete challenges in Downtown Drop, which has a skateboarding theme, to unlock nine different styles of a new skateboard, called Back Bling.

Fortnite, a free game, is available across platforms including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.

While this marks the first partnership between a video game and a clothing/footwear brand, the game has included licensed products and skins before. Fortnite teamed up recently with Marvel to create an “Avengers: Endgame”-inspired game mode; in 2018, it worked with the NFL to develop 32 skins unique to each team.

Jordan and Fortnite teased the partnership on Tuesday, with the sneaker brand stating: “We are excited to work with Epic Games to create an experience for our community that is both innovative and authentic.“

“This collaboration allows us to connect across virtual and physical worlds and unlock access to purchase some of our most coveted shoes, the Air Jordan 1,” the statement continued.

