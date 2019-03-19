Six Limited-Edition Pairs of Elon Musk’s Custom Tesla Nikes Are Being Made — But They’re Already Sold Out

Tesla unveiled its much-anticipated Model Y compact SUV last week but it was founder Elon Musk’s custom Nike shoes that really stole the spotlight. The billionaire tech entrepreneur beamed out a video of himself introducing the sleek crossover vehicle at Tesla’s Design Center in Hawthorne, Calif., wearing black lace-up high-tops emblazoned with the luxury carmaker’s iconic T logo on the toes (in a bold red color).

Sneaker fans went wild for the kicks, prompting Los Angeles-based DM Custom Sneakers — which was commissioned by a friend of Musk’s to design them as a birthday gift for the Tesla founder — to put six limited-edition numbered copies up for sale. Priced at a steep $1,500 (reportedly the same amount that Musk’s friend paid), the shoes are identical to Musk’s and feature Horween leather, premium python and hair-on-hide leather materials. They come displayed in an acrylic box.

Not surprisingly, DM Custom has had a flood of demand, and the shoes instantly sold out. But the company plans to produce more of the Tesla-branded shoes, although the next batch will not be limited-edition.

Marco Acosta — who runs DM Custom together with his father, also named Marco — shared in an interview with the YouTube channel “E for Electric” that the company has had an incredible publicity boost thanks to Musk.

“It’s been crazy. Our Instagram and Facebook [feeds] have been blowing up,” Acosta said, revealing that he never expected the sneakers to see the light of day. “When we first made the shoes, they told us that there was a chance that [Musk] was probably never gonna wear them in public because that’s just how he is. The fact that he did was just amazing for us. The shoes stole the show for a little while.”

Check out Acosta’s full interview with “E for Electric” here:

