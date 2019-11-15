These Are the Most-Wanted Sneakers on eBay This Holiday Season

The 2019 holiday season is officially here. To make your shopping experience as seamless as possible, eBay has unveiled the top five most-wanted sneaker styles. The list includes the Fila Disruptor 2, Nike Air Force 1 Low, Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, Vans Old Skool, and the Air Jordan 1.

Fans can shop all five of the best-selling eBay shoe styles below.

5. Fila Disruptor 2

First up on eBay’s list is the Fila Disruptor 2 — a shoe that was also named FN’s 2018 Shoe of the Year. When it re-entered the market last year, the ’90-era model was showered with mixed reviews, but the impact it had in the sneaker space was undeniable.

Fila Disruptor 2. CREDIT: eBay

To buy: Fila Disruptor 2, $70; eBay.com

Related The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets a New Silky Makeover From These Two Collaborators 9 New Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s Could Be Released in 2020 How to Get the Air Jordan 1 'Fearless' Sneakers in Chicago Bulls-UNC Colors

4. Nike Air Force 1 Low

The theme of classic silhouettes on the list continues with the Nike Air Force 1 Low. First introduced as a basketball sneaker, the AF1 Low remains a staple design in many fans’ closets thanks to its crisp leather construction in its all-white colorway.

Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: eBay

To buy: Nike Air Force 1 Low, $100; eBay.com

3. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

One of the newer sneakers of the bunch is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, which is highly regarded as the model to propel the popularity of Kanye West’s signature Adidas line to new heights. Although the style is sold out at retailers, select styles are currently available for slightly above its retail price.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. CREDIT: eBay

To buy: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, $350; eBay.com

2. Vans Old Skool

The timeless Vans Old Skool isn’t just for skateboarding, but will go well with any ensemble thanks to its simple canvas upper with signature side stripes and classic vulcanized sole construction for flexible grip and traction.

Vans Old Skool. CREDIT: eBay

To buy: Vans Old Skool, $63; eBay.com

1. Air Jordan 1

It should come as no surprise that the Air Jordan 1 is the “most wanted” sneaker on eBay right now as it saw an abundance of releases throughout 2019 with each release selling out faster than its last.

Air Jordan 1. CREDIT: eBay

To buy: Air Jordan 1, $63; eBay.com

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

11 Best Men’s Shoes to Shop Now on Amazon for Under $150

The Best Boot Deals to Score on Cyber Monday 2019

11 Best Men’s Shoes Under $150 to Shop Now on Zappos