Donald Glover Airdrops Adidas Collab Sneakers to Lucky Fans at Coachella

Donald Glover gave fans an unexpected surprise at the Coachella campgrounds in Palm Springs, Calif. this weekend.

Related A First Look at the Upcoming All-Black Yeezy Boost 350 V2 9 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now 9 Must-Have All-Black Sneakers for Men

Glover — also known by his stage name, Childish Gambino — Airdropped select fans an invitation to try out his forthcoming Adidas collaboration kicks.

Fans who accepted the Airdrop had 60 minutes to pick up a pair of the shoes, called the Nizzas, from the Vintage Market at the festival grounds. The Nizza has a frayed off-white upper with brass grommets and two-tone laces.

While the Airdrop gimmick may have seemed like an elaborate prank to some, fans who went to pick up the shoes were rewarded with a pair of kicks. They were also asked to sign a contract with Adidas, agreeing to “wear the shoes,” “come to the show,” and “keep them on all weekend.”

The “Community” star headlined night one of Coachella, with additional performances by Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves and Jaden Smith.

Glover announced his partnership with Adidas in September, revealing that he’d been given the official title of brand co-creator. The rapper did so in non-traditional fashion — as fans of his have come to expect — taking to Instagram with a cartoon visual that served as a commercial for the Three Stripes. Adidas followed up Glover’s post with an Instagram confirmation of its own using the same cartoon graphic.

Adidas has a loaded roster of celebrity partners. Aside from Glover, the brand has signed on Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and Kanye West, among others. Just this week, the German sportswear company announced a multiyear deal with Beyoncé.

Watch the video below on the Shoe Surgeon.

Want more?

A First Look at the Upcoming All-Black Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Kacey Musgraves Wows Coachella Audience in Fringed Minidress and Gold Pumps