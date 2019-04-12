Converse and Brit Label JW Anderson Release a Retro Americana-Inspired Sneaker

From fluffy neon high-tops to ballet-inspired kicks taken from vintage silhouettes, J.W. Anderson has never been afraid to push the boundaries with its Converse collabs. And, in true form, the two styles coming out next week have the same risk-taking ethos.

Although founder Jonathan Anderson is a Brit, the label’s latest collaboration takes inspiration from Americana. The Converse x J.W. Anderson Grid — a style that’s been around since the beginning of the brands’ partnership — has been reinterpreted in patriotic fashion.

An archival American flag print is emblazoned on the shoe, with J.W. Anderson branding incorporated into the stars and stripes. The right shoe is red and white, while the left is dark blue with stars.

The Converse x J.W. Anderson Grid with a vintage American flag pattern. CREDIT: Converse

The other fresh kick up for grabs is the Converse x J.W. Anderson Run Hike in a black colorway. First shown on the London Fashion Week runway for spring ’19, the Run Hike silhouette features ridged detailing on the rubber sole — a contemporary interpretation of a classic Chuck style.

The Converse x J.W. Anderson Run Hike in black. CREDIT: Converse

“I wanted a normcore idea,” Anderson told FN backstage after the Run Hike made its LFW debut. “So when you drop the look down, there’s a juxtaposition. It’s the idea of familiarity; when the look is pushed, you can bring the familiarity back with the shoe.”

Both pairs will be available for purchase beginning April 18. Pricing information for the two silhouettes has not been made available. (Prior collabs between the labels have cost between $120 and $170, so fans can anticipate similar price tags on the latest selections.)

