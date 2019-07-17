Converse’s Latest Sneaker Changes Color Under a UV Light

Michael Cherman's take on the Converse Chuck 70.

Converse’s latest sneaker collaboration takes the notion of customization to a whole new level.

L.A.-based artist Joshua Vides and Chinatown Market’s Michael Cherman developed two wholly original variations of the Chuck 70, a silhouette built in the 1970s based on the iconic Chuck Taylor.

Cherman’s take on the Chuck 70 changes color when exposed to UV light — creating a hands-on experience for the wearer. The shoe is built from a 1970s version of Converse’s Classic Chuck Taylor silhouette — but this latest interpretation feels fully modern through its use of tech.

Vides’ interpretation makes use of color in a completely different way: through Velcro panels. His iteration of the Chuck 70 is made of a light-sensitive, multi-tone upper, with the interchangeable Velcro panels done in custom Pantone colors.

Converse x Joshua Vides Chuck 70. CREDIT: Courtesy

The third evocative new style, the Converse x UNT1TL3D, features an exaggerated midsole, with the words “Not a Chuck” written across the upper. The markings are an ode to the Chuck’s history of being DIY-decorated.

A sneaker from the Converse x UNT1TL3D pack. CREDIT: Courtesy

