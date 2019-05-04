Everyone Wanted These Cabernet-Inspired Air Jordans — But They Were Auctioned for a Good Cause

Sneakers and wine might seem like an unlikely match, but they were the perfect pair for the Cabernet and Kicks event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The party served as the launch of Jordan Winery’s 2015 Cabernet, but the wine wasn’t the only cabernet in the house.

Sneaker customizer Kickasso (real name: Troy Cole) created 10 limited-edition Cabernet Jordan X Air Jordan sneakers as an April Fool’s prank — and everyone wanted them.

Cole unloaded the final pair on Wednesday, auctioning them off for Matthew McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin’ Foundation. The sale raised $2,500.

Troy Cole of Kickasso unboxing his Cabernet Jordan X. CREDIT: Courtesy

At the event, the sneaker creator kicked off a new partnership with JKL, which will include teaching art classes in Los Angeles schools.

“I decided to take my love for sneakers and my passion for art and put it together in a way that I did not think know could even become a successful, commercial business,” he said in a release. “Art is a great connector, healer and such an important part of my life. Hearing about the work of the foundation and how many kids are in need of inspiration, positive role models and ways to spark their future careers, I knew I wanted to get involved in whatever way I could to help.”

The event was attended by professional athletes, including Los Angeles Laker Kyle Kuzma and New Orleans Saint Cam Jordan, who both came clad in their Cabernet Jordan Xs.

Kyle Kuzma in his Cabernet Jordan X sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy

Cole has plans for another sneaker customization project in partnership with McConaughey. He wants to make Texas Longhorn-inspired kicks to sell during the college football season.

Watch the video below to see how Kickasso went from souping up cars to customizing kicks.

