Beauty Mogul Bobbi Brown Accepts Challenge to Wear Only Sneakers in 2019

When indie sneaker label Greats learned that Bobbi Brown is a big fan of its comfy kicks, the company threw out a surprising challenge to the beauty industry standout: ditch all of her pricey designer heels and wear only Greats sneakers in 2019. Brown accepted the challenge and has put her collection of luxury heels — everything from Prada pumps to Alaïa booties — up for sale on ThredUp as part of the e-tailer’s much-loved “Shop Her Closet” series (following in the footsteps of celebrities including Gina Rodriguez and Luann de Lesseps).

Beginning today, bargain hunters can score Brown’s size 7 shoes for as little as one-third of their original retail price. All of the proceeds from the sale will go to benefit Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing programs, education and experiences for young girls around the world to support their well-being and positive development.

A look at some of the shoes that Bobbi Brown is selling on ThredUp CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“I’m donating my fun collection of high heels that have lived in my closet forever but have barely been worn,” Brown said. “The funds will then be donated to an amazing organization that encourages all girls to be strong, smart and bold and that empowers girls by giving them the skills to navigate through economic, gender and social barriers, and to grow up as independent individuals.”

Brown said she plans to wear her Greats sneakers all year long, even to formal occasions. “They are not only cool and stylish but extremely comfortable [and] with a great price point,” she said, explaining her affinity for the New York-based brand.

Bobbi Brown on the go in her Greats sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Bobbi Brown’s Greats sneaker collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

Since launching in 2014, Greats has become known for its edgy take on luxury and its sleek and timeless silhouettes. The Italian leather sneakers are sold online as well as at Nordstrom and the brand’s own concept shops in New York and Venice, Calif.

Want more?

Indie Sneaker Brand Greats Opens Store in NYC’s Swanky Soho

Exclusive: Greats and Death to Tennis Talk Design Process for an Upcoming Collaboration

Women Are Choosing Sneakers Over High Heels — And the Proof Is Mounting