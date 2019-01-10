Australian Prime Minister Responds After Getting Roasted for Footwear Photoshop Fail

An odd Photoshop fail left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with two left feet.
A photo of Morrison on the official prime minister site went viral on Tuesday when eagle-eyed social media users noticed something off about his footwear. A pair of crisp white sneakers had been clearly Photoshopped onto the PM in a portrait of him and his family lounging on the grass — and upon further inspection, it appeared that the same sneaker had been attached to both of his feet.
The photo — jokingly dubbed as #shoegate — started many a meme on social media, with one Twitter user Photoshopping the kicks onto each member of the Australian cabinet. Domino’s Australia got in on the action by Photoshopping a pizza into Morrison’s hands.
With some research, a Twitter user was able to track down the original image, which shows Morrison in a pair of beat-up white K-Swiss sneakers with blue stripes.
The prime minister didn’t take long to good-naturedly confirm the rumors himself, revealing that the K-Swiss sneakers are his go-to choice for casual outings.
“Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet,” Morrison tweeted alongside a photo of his worn-in K-Swiss shoes. “Here they are in all their glory — my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit.”
Want more?
This Video of a Woman Wiping Out in High Heels Is Going Viral on Twitter
Twitter Roasts Gucci’s $870 ‘Dirty’ Sneakers in the Best Way
Twitter Roasts Zendaya’s Feet in Viral Swimsuit Photo