Australian Prime Minister Responds After Getting Roasted for Footwear Photoshop Fail

An odd Photoshop fail left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with two left feet.

A photo of Morrison on the official prime minister site went viral on Tuesday when eagle-eyed social media users noticed something off about his footwear. A pair of crisp white sneakers had been clearly Photoshopped onto the PM in a portrait of him and his family lounging on the grass — and upon further inspection, it appeared that the same sneaker had been attached to both of his feet.

#auspol story of 2019: our latest PM (ScoMo) had nice white shoes photoshopped onto his feet for his official https://t.co/eXNtcX7xTa site?! Yup. Regular bloke. Our tax dollars hard at work. #shoegate pic.twitter.com/kA0gG0yy9L — Luke (@lukerhn) January 8, 2019

The photo — jokingly dubbed as #shoegate — started many a meme on social media, with one Twitter user Photoshopping the kicks onto each member of the Australian cabinet. Domino’s Australia got in on the action by Photoshopping a pizza into Morrison’s hands.

Much better 😏

P.s. does pineapple have a place on your pizza @ScottMorrisonMP ? The world needs to know 🍍#shoegate #auspol pic.twitter.com/JaEm1YMfEF — Domino's Australia (@Dominos_AU) January 9, 2019

With some research, a Twitter user was able to track down the original image, which shows Morrison in a pair of beat-up white K-Swiss sneakers with blue stripes.

The prime minister didn’t take long to good-naturedly confirm the rumors himself, revealing that the K-Swiss sneakers are his go-to choice for casual outings.

“Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet,” Morrison tweeted alongside a photo of his worn-in K-Swiss shoes. “Here they are in all their glory — my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit.”

Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet! 😀

Here they are in all their glory – my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit. pic.twitter.com/hKKUstnArq — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 8, 2019

