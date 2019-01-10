Sign up for our newsletter today!

Australian Prime Minister Responds After Getting Roasted for Footwear Photoshop Fail

By Ella Chochrek
australian prime minister, scott morrison
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Dec. 23, 2018.
CREDIT: JOEL CARRETT/Shutterstock

An odd Photoshop fail left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with two left feet.

A photo of Morrison on the official prime minister site went viral on Tuesday when eagle-eyed social media users noticed something off about his footwear. A pair of crisp white sneakers had been clearly Photoshopped onto the PM in a portrait of him and his family lounging on the grass — and upon further inspection, it appeared that the same sneaker had been attached to both of his feet.

The photo — jokingly dubbed as #shoegate — started many a meme on social media, with one Twitter user Photoshopping the kicks onto each member of the Australian cabinet. Domino’s Australia got in on the action by Photoshopping a pizza into Morrison’s hands.

With some research, a Twitter user was able to track down the original image, which shows Morrison in a pair of beat-up white K-Swiss sneakers with blue stripes.

The prime minister didn’t take long to good-naturedly confirm the rumors himself, revealing that the K-Swiss sneakers are his go-to choice for casual outings.

“Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet,” Morrison tweeted alongside a photo of his worn-in K-Swiss shoes. “Here they are in all their glory — my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit.”

