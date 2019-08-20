First Images Leak of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Inertia’

The Adidas Yeezy leaks keep on coming.

After posting a mock-up photo of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Inertia” last week, leaker Instagram account Yeezy Mafia offered a first look at the upcoming colorway yesterday.

The baby blue and gray kick has Boost cushioning, a translucent outsole and curved stripes on the side panels. Yeezy Mafia reports that the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Inertia” will release in September, retailing for $300.

The “Inertia” colorway will be familiar to fans of West’s ongoing Adidas sneaker partnership, as the Yeezy Boost 700 V1 hit shelves in the shade this March. Although the colorway sold out within a few hours of launch, as is typical for Yeezy, it was restocked this month after a mysterious countdown clock appeared on the Yeezy Supply and Adidas.com/Yeezy websites. (No longer available at retail, the Yeezy Boost 700 V1 “Inertia” is reselling on StockX for around $350.)

With the Yeezy sneaker label, Kanye West and Adidas are making big money. Adidas Yeezy is expected to do $1.5 billion in sales for 2019, per Forbes. Largely thanks to his sneaker empire, West was ranked by the money magazine as the third highest-earning celebrity of the year, earning an estimated $150 million in pre-tax income.

