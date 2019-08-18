Leaked Images Emerge of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Magnet’

Fans of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy kicks are going to want to see this.

A new image leaked today provides a fresh look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Magnet,” which is rumored to be dropping in September. The photo comes courtesy of Instagram leaker account @yeezyseason2.

The new snap provides an in-the-box look at the sneakers, a follow-up to the mock-up image posted by Yeezy Mafia in July.

The didas Yeezy Boost 700 has an upper made of mesh and suede, while the midsole consists of comfy Boost cushioning. The “Magnet” colorway includes tonal gray hues throughout the upper, with white/orange at the midsole and a tan gum sole at the base.

While Adidas has not provided any official information regarding the Yeezy Boost 700 “Magnet” launch, @yeezyseason2 says it will be coming out in September. The shoes are expected to sell for $300 at retail, the same price at which prior 700s have sold.

Adhering to the “dad” shoe trend, the Yeezy Boost 700 has been dropped in several colorways since its initial launch. The original colorway, colloquially known as “Wave Runner,” made its return in full family sizing yesterday. (It’s now sold out.)

The next Adidas Yeezy drop is slated for Aug. 24. The Yeezy 500 “Bone White” will be made available in adult, kids’ and infants’ sizes. It will sell on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at Yeezysupply.com.

