The Buzzy ‘Glow-in-the-Dark’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Now Has a Rumored Release Date

Kanye West first teased a glow-in-the-dark Yeezy Boost 350 V2 on Twitter in August and soon, fans will finally be able to get their hands on a pair.
According to Yeezy Mafia, the highly-anticipated style is slated to drop on May 25. This comes just days after new images of the buzzy lifestyle sneaker were revealed online.
The glow-in-the-dark Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features a monochromatic neon green Primeknit upper with a lateral side stripe in a contrasting shade of peach and Adidas’ signature Boost cushioning technology. Glowing elements can be seen from the laces to the heel tab to the chunky rubber outsole.
The glow-in-the-dark Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is expected to retail for $250, which is slightly higher than previous releases because of its special glow effect.
