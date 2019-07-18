Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea $.99 Sneakers Pop-Up Shut Down Due to Safety Concerns

For a city as expensive as New York, the demand for $.99 sneakers is bound to be sky-high — but interest in Adidas x Arizona Iced Tea’s collaboration exceeded even lofty expectations.
So many fans staked out on the street outside the brands’ 208 Bowery pop-up this morning that the New York Police Department shut the operation down before doors ever opened.
“Thanks to our loyal fans that came out to support our partnership with Adidas. Due to overwhelming demand and safety concerns, the NYPD shutdown our pop-up,” Arizona Iced Tea wrote in a statement on Twitter. “We sincerely apologize to all our fans that waited in line. We are actively working to remedy the situation.”
The super-exclusive collaboration includes four sneakers: two takes on Adidas’ Continental 80 and two takes on the Yung-1.
The pop-up was set to open this morning and tomorrow from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET. The limited-edition kicks were to be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with only $1 bills being accepted. Each shoe would come with a can of iced tea.
Although fans who turned out to the pop-up this morning were disappointed by the NYPD’s shutdown, there’ll still be opportunity to snag a pair of sneakers even if the pop-up doesn’t reopen: Arizona is giving away some shoes on its Facebook page.
