A Sneak Peek at the New Yeezy 500 “Stone”

The Yeezy 500 silhouette is finally coming back and a preview of what is in store for the sneakerheads among us is making the rounds on Social Media. Yeezy Mafia posted a few pictures of the up and coming “Stone” sneaker earlier today.

The “Stone”, which will be released in a tan colorway, resembles past Yeezy 500s with its classic suede construction, gum-colored outer sole and full-length adiprene midsole, Adidas’ shock-resistant technology.

According to Yeezy Mafia, “Stone’s” stand-out feature will be the neoprene material that will be found in the midfoot, heel and tongue of the sneaker. The shoe is expected to drop in November and will be coming in full family sizing.

Kanye West’s sneaker empire has been popular enough to land him top spot on Forbes’ highest-earning hip hop star ranking. Adidas Yeezy is on pace to do $1.5 billion in sales the year, putting it in competition with Jordan Brand, which brings in around $3 billion annually. Yeezy’s success put him at No. 1 above his mentor Jay Z who landed the No. 2 spot on the list with $81 million.

