9 Must-Have Men’s Sneakers for Spring

The first day of spring is here and it’s time to update your sneaker lineup.

If you’re serious about your rotation for the season, there are several men’s essentials you should stock up on such as a classic all-white look, a slip-on, something for quick and casual outdoor getaways and a dressier style.

And if you’re not brand loyal, the choices are endless. Bigger companies such as Nike and Adidas have several styles to fill your closet up and smaller labels including Greats and Brooks also boast great additions from their offerings for the season.

Keep reading to check out the brands and styles that made the list of essential spring sneaker suggestions.

Extra Tips and Notes

There are plenty of options to choose from, so there’s no need to spend lots of money. Invest in a product that will protect your sneakers from stains and water to keep them fresher longer (especially the all-white looks). Don’t worry if they get beat up — most spring styles tend to look better worn in. Since you’re likely to be doing different things as the weather warms up, make sure you have the proper sneakers for the activity — don’t head out with the incorrect footwear.



Nike Air Force 1 ’07

This is arguably the best all-white sneaker to ever hit the market place. The iconic look boasts comfy Nike Air cushioning and is executed with a clean leather upper.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 CREDIT: Nike

Adidas Stan Smith

The legendary silhouette in all-white style with a hit of green on the heel is a must-have for every sneaker fan. The style is the ideal spring look: clean and classy and can be worn in almost all situations.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith CREDIT: Adidas

Vans ComfyCush Checkerboard Slip-On

The classic easy-on, easy-off style is ideal for the laid back moments. And the updated version of the shoe features the brand’s new ComfyCush plush cushioning.

Vans ComfyCush Checkerboard Slip-On CREDIT: Vans

Greats Royale

For the dressier moments, the Royale from Greats is a great option for the sneaker lover who does his best to avoid wearing dress shoes. The style is handmade in Italy and boasts premium materials including full grain leather.

Greats Royale CREDIT: Greats

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

This iconic sneaker looks better beaten up than it does fresh out of the box, an ideal choice for your outdoor gatherings with friends.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star CREDIT: Converse

Vans ComfyCush Old Skool

This is another classic style that looks great beat up. And it features Vans’ new ComfyCush cushioning, making them great to wear all day long.

Vans ComfyCush Old Skool CREDIT: Vans

Brooks Ricochet

If you want to grab a cup of coffee out with friends after a run but don’t want to change, these sneakers may be for you. They have all the great tech of a Brooks performance runner as well as lifestyle sneaker aesthetics.

Brooks Ricochet CREDIT: Brooks

Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain

They look great on and perform well on the road or the trail, making these shoes a great choice for an all-purpose adventure shoe.

Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain CREDIT: Adidas

New Balance 574

A retro runner is a great look to round out your collection, and the 574 is a great option from New Balance. The classic style comes in at a reasonable price point and has a clean yet sporty look that’s popular today.

New Balance 574 CREDIT: New Balance

