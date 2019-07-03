15 Places to Shop for Stylish Vegan Shoes

Living a vegan lifestyle means not only adopting a plant-based diet, but also wearing clothes free of any animal products. And now, it’s easier than ever to dress vegan thanks to a growing number of designers facing the push to go fur-free.

When it comes to footwear, a range of brands are using alternatives materials like canvas and recycled plastics over animal hides, as well as avoiding animal-based adhesives to create shoes that are cruelty-free and sustainable. Many labels are also committed to providing ethical work conditions for laborers and supporting local artisans around the world by employing them in production.

And the looks are anything but crunchy-granola, with everything from sleek mesh runners to pointed-toe mules being made without harm to animals or the environment.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up over a dozen shoe brands where you can shop vegan — whether they solely offer vegan styles or carry select cruelty-free offerings. Among the list, you’ll find lesser-known labels worth keeping on your radar, plus some of your favorite mass market and luxury labels that are doing their part to create animal-friendly options. Read on to discover them all.

100% Vegan Brands:

BC Footwear

BC Footwear offers a range of under-$100 styles for women from flats to heels and booties. The shoes are made with animal-friendly materials like microfiber, bamboo and recycled rubbers, earning PETA’s official seal of approval.

Ethletic

In addition to being cruelty-free, Ethletic‘s sneakers are also eco-friendly and made with fair trade practices. According to the company’s website, Ethletic pays a premium of $1 per pair of shoes sold to the factory’s Workers Welfare Society in Sialkot, Pakistan, where the shoes are handmade by local workers.

Matt & Nat

Montreal-based brand Matt & Nat is known for vegan handbags, but it recently introduced shoes into the mix as well. All the silhouettes are ultra-chic — we’re talking high-vamp mules and buckled block heel sandals — and completely free of animal products. The brand has experimented with a range of unique recycled materials, like nylon, cardboard, cork and most recently bicycle tires, while the linings of all products are made entirely of recycled plastic bottles.

Native Shoes

Native is based in Vancouver, Canada, and offers a range of lifestyle shoes for men, women and kids, including ultra-lightweight options like perforated sneakers. To reduce its environmental impact, the company collects worn and unwanted Native Shoes that are recycled and used to furnish projects in the community — such as creating flooring for local playgrounds.

Nomadic State of Mind

Nomadic State of Mind has employed local artisans in Nicaragua for over a decade to create its handmade rope sandals. The grecian-style look, available in slide and strappy ankle styles with a woven base, is made of rope, up-cycled sail cloth, hemp and recycled plastic.

Rothy’s

Beloved by Meghan Markle and other celebrities, Rothy’s has risen to fame thanks to its comfy, machine-washable flats. They’re animal-and eco-friendly, too, complete with a knit upper made from 100% recycled plastic water bottles, carbon-free rubber soles and vegan adhesives. Recently, the brand expanded its lineup to include sleek yet simple loafers and sneakers.

Susi Studios

The Los-Angeles based lifestyle brand carries an eclectic range of looks for women that are sustainable and cruelty-free. Its lineup includes ’70s-inspired styles like rich brown ankle boots and gingham-clad heels, plus classic oxfords with modern details. What’s more, 30% of sales go toward PETA’s efforts to prevent animals from being used during production in the clothing industry.

Brands With Select Vegan Offerings:

Adidas

Adidas carries many synthetic shoes in its lineup, including the Parlay running shoes featuring yarn made from recycled ocean waste and the brand’s acclaimed Boost cushioning.

Dr. Martens

The classic English boot brand earned the PETA Libby Award — given to brands demonstrating a deep commitment to animal rights — after adding a number of vegan styles to its repertoire in 2013. The cruelty-free offerings include the brand’s classic boot and sandal silhouettes done with synthetic materials and 100% vegan constructions.

Inkkas

Handcrafted by artisans in Latin America, Inkkas sneakers and boots are like walking murals for your feet. Many styles are made with canvas and feature everything from colorful embroidery to playful patterns like cacti on the uppers. Even better, the brand plants one tree for every pair sold.

Madewell

Madewell’s Sidewalk Sneaker line includes vegan canvas options for men and women. Perfect for travel or days spent on your feet, the style also incorporates a plush insole for added comfort.

Nike

The Swoosh offers a range of styles that swap out leather for animal-friendly materials like mesh and the brand’s proprietary Flyknit — as in the Flex series and Air Vapormax Flyknit.

Toms

Not only has Toms adapted its famous slip-on style, but also a range of sandals and sneakers in all-vegan constructions. The animal-friendly options are available in men’s, women’s and kids’ sizing. Since the brand’s inception in 2006, it has donated one pair of shoes to a child in need for every pair sold, with over 86 million pairs donated to date.

Veja

Another Meghan Markle favorite, French sneaker label Veja offers a line of sneakers free of leather and suede. The sleek styles, which emphasize clean lines and low-profile details, are also sustainable and ethically-sourced (the brand even has a website where you can trace the raw materials back to the growers that harvest them in South America).

Stella McCartney

While many other luxury labels have been slow to follow suit, Stella McCartney has long been a stalwart supporter of sustainability and animal rights. The luxury label does not use leather or fur in any of its designs and carries a range of all-vegan styles like the Loop shoe line — which boasts a biodegradable knit upper and glueless construction. Last year, Stella Mccartney also teamed up with Adidas the first-ever vegan Stan Smith sneaker, featuring faux leather.

