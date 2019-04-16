Disney x Roxy’s New ‘Little Mermaid’ Collection Has the Cutest Shoes and Apparel for Girls

Disney is known for celebrating the milestones of its most beloved characters (just recall the 18 fashion collaborations that took place for Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary last November). And now, in honor of her 30th birthday, “The Little Mermaid” lovestruck heroine Ariel is getting her time in the sun as the subject of an adorable line of apparel and shoes from Roxy.

In collaboration with the surf brand, Disney has debuted a 44-piece capsule collection for girls inspired by the iconic red head. Alongside a range of swimwear, clothing and accessories, the line includes flip flops and canvas sneakers complete with colorful stripes, tropical prints and sketches of Ariel on the sole of many looks. The shoes also feature plush footbeds and flexible outsoles with molded arches to contour to the shape of the foot — making them the perfect pick for enjoying beach days or outdoor adventures in both comfort and style.

Ariel Pebbles Flip-flops. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Ariel Bayshore shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The shoes retail between $19 and $39, with the entire collection topping out at just $55. At such an affordable price point, we wouldn’t blame you if you decided to stock up on a full head-to-toe look for your tot. Every piece is currently available at a variety of locations, including Roxy.com, shopDisney, Disney Parks and Resorts, select Disney stores and Boardriders’ retail stores.

Flip-flops and sneakers from the Disney x Roxy Little Mermaid collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

