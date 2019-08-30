11 Fall-Ready Shoes From Nordstrom’s Huge Labor Day Sale

Since you’ll likely be treating yourself to some R&R this Labor Day on Monday, why not indulge in some retail therapy, too? Among all the sales happening in honor of the holiday weekend, Nordstrom’s blowout has to be one of our favorites. Today through Sept. 8, the retailer is offering up to 40% off on footwear — marking some of its best savings of the year, next to the highly anticipated Anniversary Sale.
As with many sales that take place during this time, you’ll find tons of warm-weather styles discounted to make way for new merchandise. However, there are also a range of fall-ready looks available for a fraction of the price. We’re talking staple black knee-highs, trendy snakeskin booties and can’t-miss toe ring sandals done in cheetah patterns (yet another hot animal print for the season).
For shopping made easy, we’ve waded through hundreds of marked-down styles and compiled our top picks. Shop them all below from brands like Nike, Ugg and more.
Blondo Gallo Knee-High Waterproof Boot
A pair of black knee-high boots are a must in any woman’s closet. Blondo makes a great option, done in waterproof suede with a stretchy back for easy-on and off access.
Blondo Gallo Knee-High Boot, $117 was $200.
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Ethan Pump
Elevate your work wardrobe with this metallic pump loafer, complete with a cushy foam footbed and built-in arch support.
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Ethan Pump, $108 was $180.
Vince Camuto Corlina Ankle Strap Sandal
This classic ankle-strap sandal is especially seasonal in rich brown suede. Pair these with slouchy socks when temperatures start to drop.
Vince Camuto Corlina Sandal, $60 was $100.
Nike Air Max 1 Lux Sneaker
Combining a vintage silhouette with cloud-like comfort, Nike’s Air Max 1 Lux promises to be a go-to for off-duty occasions.
Nike Air Max 1 Lux Sneaker, $78 was $130.
Sam Edelman Oakland Croc Embossed Western Boot
Join the yeehaw movement with a pair of cowboy boots done in sleek croc-effect.
Sam Edelman Oakland Western Boot, $91 was $200.
Adidas UltraBoost 19 Running Shoe
If you’re in the market for a new pair of running shoes, the Adidas UltraBoost 19 has you covered with a soft, seamless upper and ultra-responsive cushioning.
Adidas UltraBoost 19 Running Shoe, $121 was $180.
Treasure & Bond Fern Bootie
Snakeskin can easily dress up basic outfits. Try this classic block heel bootie, which does the print justice.
Treasure & Bond Fern Bootie, $72 was $119.
Jeffrey Campbell Teclado Genuine Calf Hair Slide Sandal
Still coveting the toe ring sandal from summer? This Instagram-worthy pair offers the perfect way to transition into the next season with its slim, stacked heel and chic cheetah print finish.
Jeffrey Campbell Teclado Sandal, $98 was $130.
Ugg Priya Plush Sneaker Boot
For those chilly fall days that turn into winter, these sneaker-soled Uggs offer the perfect mix of coziness and elevated style.
Ugg Priya Plush Sneaker Boot, $80 was $120.
Birdies The Songbird Mule
Even Meghan Markle loves these elegant slides, complete with a stylish pom pom and plush quilted footbed.
Birdies The Songbird Mule, $95 was $140.
Champion Tank Tender Sneaker
Triangle de-bossing on the contrast gum sole offers an unexpected twist in these sporty white sneakers from Champion.
Champion Tank Tender Sneaker, $51 was $85.
