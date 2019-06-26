Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2019 Is Almost Here — And We Have All the Details

Next to Amazon Prime Day, Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is arguably one of the biggest sales of the summer. It’s a great time to nab massive savings on clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods and beauty products, including those from luxury brands. The offers are so good, in fact, they tend to sell out within minutes — meaning you may miss out if you’re not on top of your favorite items. To help you avoid this devastating scenario, we’re uncovering everything you need to know about the upcoming blowout with a preview of what’s to come.

When Does It Start?

The sale will begin July 12 for cardholders and open up to all shoppers on July 19, ending on August 4. If you’re already a cardholder, all you need to do is sign into your account and you’re ready to shop.

How to Get Perks

For those considering joining the program, Nordstrom is offering an extra incentive to take the plunge. In addition to getting early access to the sale, any customer who signs up for a Nordstrom card by July 10 will receive a $60 bonus to use on a future purchase. The card comes with other benefits too, like no annual fee and the opportunity to earn three points per dollar when you shop in stores or online at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, HauteLook and Trunk Club.

What Are the Best Deals?

While most deals are still under wraps, the retailer has teased a handful of brands that will be discounted. Rag & bone, Nike, Adidas, Cole Haan and Ted Baker are just a few of the featured labels we’re currently keeping tabs on.

