Since Netflix aired “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” in January, the lifestyle series has sparked a cult following that embraces Kondo’s “letting go of things that don’t spark joy” philosophy.

Kondo, a Japanese organizing expert and consultant, is one of the most trusted names when it comes to cleaning up. And her wisdom has been passed on to Caitlin Roberts, one of only two KonMari Master level teachers, who applies Kondo’s principles of organization by category, keeping only items that speak to the heart.

FN had a chance to learn from Roberts on Monday during a presentation in Los Angeles at The RealReal’s brick-and-mortar luxury consignment outpost.

Marie Kondo CREDIT: Seth Wenig/Shutterstock

Roberts explained the basis of the process when it comes to organizing footwear, explaining: “We like to store like with like, so obviously, all sandals together, all heels together, but you do want to keep in mind colors can be together for the kind of event you can wear them to; just keep like with like.”

For the consultant, visuals are everything when it comes to putting your shoes in order. Good ways to keep your footwear in sight are shoe racks, clear containers and different styles of shoe organizers.

Sagler’s shoe organizer. CREDIT: Amazon

“If you can’t see all of your shoes, you’re probably going to use the same three pairs over and over until maybe you switch for a season or you get something new,” said Roberts.

When it comes to spring cleaning and deciding if an item sparks joy, she had a helpful tip: “If I see something I haven’t worn in a really long time in my closet, I sort of put it up in the front so I’m forced to look at it. If after a month I haven’t touched it or worn it, it is time to let go.”

Below, watch Marie Kondo help Ellen DeGeneres get organized.

Want more?

5 Expert Tips On How to Organize Your Shoe Closet

Marie Kondo-Inspired Closet Cleanouts Are Giving Resale Stores a Boost

7 Ingenious Shoe Racks to Make Organizing a Breeze