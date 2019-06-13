Everything Is Under $38 in Forever 21 x Baby Phat’s Retro-Inspired Collab

Earlier this year, Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner announced she would be relaunching her streetwear label Baby Phat with fast fashion retailer Forever 21. And now, the highly anticipated collection is finally here.

Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner for Baby Phat x Forever 21 CREDIT: Courtesy of Forever 21

The 18-piece line, which pays homage to the brand’s hip-hop inspired roots, showcases footwear styles with a retro flair: a pair of chunky white sneakers, lace-up leopard print stilettos and a pair of hot pink and lucite-accented heels. The shoes accompany a range of nostalgic apparel and accessories, including tube tops featuring the brand’s iconic cat logo, distressed jeans and glittering chokers.

Baby Phat x Forever 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Forever 21

“Baby Phat is always front and center when you think of iconic streetwear brands,” said Linda Chang, VP of merchandising. “We are so thrilled to be a part of a relaunch for a brand that carved the way for women in streetwear and fashion.”

The entire collection retails for under $38 and is available in plus sizes up to 4X at Forever 21 stores and on Forever21.com.

Baby Phat originally launched in 1999 as an off-shoot of then-husband Russell Simmons’ Phat Farm. Leissner departed as creative director from the brand in 2010 after it became part of the Kellwood Company. Back in March, she announced she had officially bought it back. Making the relaunch a family affair, Leissner brought along her two teen daughters Ming, 19, and Aoki, 16, to star in the campaign.

Baby Phat x Forever 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Forever 21

Baby Phat x Forever 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Forever 21

