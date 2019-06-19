How to Clean Birkenstocks in 3 Easy Steps & Keep Them Looking Like New

When it comes to cute and comfortable shoes, Birkenstocks seem to be the one sandal trend that never dies. They offer effortlessly throwback vibes and a supportive footbed that molds to the shape of your foot to keep feet happy for extended periods of time (even celebrities like Britney Spears are huge fans of the brand’s styles).

As with any comfy shoe that gets a lot of wear, though, they can start to look a little grimy. Sweat stains on the the footbed plus dirt or water marks on the upper are not only unsightly, but can also shorten the lifespan of your favorite pair. Thankfully, it’s fairly simple to get them looking like new with a few handy tips and tools. Discover them all below.

1. Remove Excess Dirt

Keeping you shoes dirt-free is the best way to keep them looking like new. Wipe down the footbed with a damp cloth every few months and use a suede brush on the straps (which is gentle enough so as not to ruin the finish) to remove grass and mud particles.

2. Clean Stains With Baking Soda and Water

If stains still persist, combine baking soda and water for a DIY cleaning method. Mix the two ingredients until a paste forms, then gently scrub it across the entirety of the footbed with a toothbrush using circular motions. Let the formula sit overnight, then rinse it off in the morning to reveal noticeably cleaner shoes.

For a sure-fire fix, you can also invest in Birkenstock’s shoe care kit. It not only includes a special cleaner, but also a water and stain repellent, cork sealer (for keeping the cork protected from the elements) and brush and scuff eraser to keep shoes in tip top shape.

3. Avoid Drying in Direct Sunlight

According to the Birkenstock care page, direct sunlight may cause your shoes to crack and deteriorate faster. After using a cleaning agent to remove stains, let your shoes dry in a shady spot to avoid damaging them. Even if you’re pinched for time, never throw them in the dryer to speed up the drying process. Allow them at least 24 hours to dry fully before wearing them again.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

