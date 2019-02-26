7 Best Shoe Deodorizers to Eliminate the Stink — Starting at $5

Worried about smelly shoes and don’t know what to do? While there are at-home tricks like using baking soda or baby power, the best solution may be to purchase a shoe deodorizer.

Whether you frequent the gym or love to play sports, it’s easy to wind up with sneakers that stink after your feet have sweated in them all day. There are a lot of brands selling products that can help you clean your shoes, in many cases by eliminating bacteria and fungi from the footwear.

Here, FN has curated seven shoe deodorizers that you can shop right now on Amazon.com, with prices starting at just $5.

1. Buoceans Peppermint & Tree Tea Shoe Deodorizer

This all-natural spray features essential oils designed to eliminate scents from any kind of shoe. The product can be applied directly to shoes or sports gear, or you can even spray your own feet. A 1.4-ounce bottle counts just $15.

Buoceans foot spray. CREDIT: Amazon

2. Sof Sole Sneaker Balls

Sold in packs of two, these sneaker balls are made for removing odors from gym shoes, lockers or gear bags. They come in various fun styles, with designs like smiley faces, basketballs and skulls and crossbones emblazoning them.

Sof Sole Sneaker Balls CREDIT: Amazon

3. Silly Feet Magic Shoe Deodorizer Powder

Silly Feet offers a money-back guarantee if you find your experience to be less than satisfactory. The powder costs $12 per container and comes in scents kids will love, like bubblegum.

Silly Feet shoe deodorizer powder. CREDIT: Amazon

4. Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray

Lumi Outdoors’ spray features essential oils that safely remove shoe odors. It has a pleasant lemon and eucalyptus scent, and sells for $13 per 4-ounce bottle.

Lumi Outdoors natural shoe deodorizer. CREDIT: Amazon

5. Foot Sense Natural Smelly Foot & Shoe Powder

Foot Sense’s powder is the No. 1 seller on Amazon in the “Foot Odor Control Powders” category. If the product is unsuccessful, the company promises a 100 percent refund, no questions asked.

Foot Sense powder for smelly feet. CREDIT: Amazon

6. Clean Kicks Shoe Deodorizer Spray

This spray is infused with essential oils and designed with athletes in mind. CleanKicks offers a full refund to unsatisfied customers.

Clean Kicks shoe deodorizer spray. CREDIT: Amazon

7. Dr. Scholl’s OdorX All Day Deod Powder

Dr. Scholl’s powder destroys odor instantly, leaving the foot feeling cool and refreshed. Buy a three-pack now for just $14.

Dr. Scholl’s OdorX powder. CREDIT: Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

These Simple Shoe Hacks Take the Pain Out of Wearing High Heels

The 7 Most Comfortable Flats You Can Wear to Work

7 Supportive Slippers to Provide You With Optimal Comfort