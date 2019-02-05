These Four Shoe Brands Will Earn You Top Dollar in Resale Right Now

Planning to clean out your closet in the new year? If so, you may want to take careful stock of your footwear inventory, because you may just be sitting on a pile of cash.

According to data released by Poshmark, an online marketplace where users can buy and sell clothes from their own closets, these four shoe brands are some of the most in-demand on the platform: Superga, Golden Goose, Allbirds and Toms. In addition to selling in high quantities last year, styles from these labels reportedly had some of the highest sell-to-list ratios (meaning they almost always sold for the asking price). Meghan Markle’s go-to Aquazzura heels also made made the list, with sales from the designer increasing by a whopping 151 percent.

While Poshmark declined to share average listing and final sale prices for styles from these labels, they do recommend searching the site for similar postings to help you determine how to competitively price your item.

Each of these brands has been making major waves in the footwear industry lately. Kate Middleton has been spotted in Superga’s 2750 Cotu Classic on multiple occasions since 2016, while Golden Goose’s distressed sneakers have repeatedly sold out on retailer’s websites and made fans of countless celebrities in the past year. Allbirds launched its first-ever line of eco-friendly shoes in July, while Toms made headlines in November for its expansive gun control campaign.

