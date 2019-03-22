10 Comfortable Women’s Sandals That Offer Support and Stability

Looking for a support system for your busy life? Look no further than your next pair of sandals.

There’s a lot more to sandals this spring than on-trend styling. The secret sauce is often hidden in the footbed, with looks that capitalize on underfoot comfort with anatomically designed insoles incorporating deep heel cups, metatarsal pads and arch supports for stability and support.

While you may not be experiencing any foot conditions just yet, wearing shoes that promote wellness can keep feet looking good and feeling good.

How can arch supports promote comfort and support? They are designed to help distribute pressure across the foot and align your body. Since not all feet are created equal, it may take an evaluation from a shoe specialist to determine what degree of arch support you require.

According to Foot.com, a source for foot health, neglecting arch issues can result in plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, knee problems, calluses and bunions.

Metatarsal pads are used to help support the transverse arch, the arch that runs widthwise across the forefoot located right below the ball of your foot. This is designed to help place the forefoot in a natural resting position while supporting the heads of the metatarsal bones.

A deep heel cup allows the foot to assume a stable position in the footbed, helping to eliminate slippage.

Although these features are designed to help reduce pain and promote foot health, not every foot is quite the same. Before stepping into a pair of comfort sandals, it is wise to have your foot and gait evaluated at a comfort shoe store to make sure you are getting the support you need.

Here, the start of a summer sandal wardrobe that will feel as good as it looks.

Vionic Blaire Heeled Sandal

Comfort is on the rise in this mid-heel exotic print sandal with strappy upper that incorporates a built-in orthotic with arch support and deep heel cup for stability.

Vionic Blaire heeled sandal. CREDIT: Vionic

Aetrex Emilia

A thong style fits securely around the ankle with a buckle close, while the brand’s proprietary built-in Lynco orthotic offers arch support and alignment.

Aetrex Emilia CREDIT: Zappos

Naot Prophecy

A wedge style with adjustable ankle strap incorporates an anatomic cork-and-latex footbed for gentle underfoot cushioning.

Naot Prophecy CREDIT: Zappos

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed

The classic footbed style features a soft cork footbed for enhanced comfort, while maintaining the brands’ signature arch support.

Birkenstock Arizona soft footbed. CREDIT: Zappos

FitFlop Twiss Crystal Slide

This lightweight slide with built-in arch support and cushioned midsole has received the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

FitFlop Twiss crystal slide. CREDIT: Zappos

Alegria Playa

Add some colorful flowers to your spring wardrobe with this double-banded sandal platform wedge that incorporates a soft, cushioned footbed with arch support.

Alegria Playa CREDIT: Zappos

Dr. Scholl’s Classic Slide

This original comfort sandal is built on a flexible anatomic unit outsole designed for comfort and walking ease.

Dr. Scholl’s classic slide. CREDIT: Zappos

Dansko Minka

This clog-inspired style is updated with a leather-lined, molded memory foam footbed, then set on a durable rubber outsole.

Dansko Minka CREDIT: Zappos

Vionic Roni Slide

This slide takes a feminine approach with a delicate ruffle vamp, then incorporates a leather-lined contoured footbed with enhanced arch support.

Vionic Roni slide.

Vionic Ariel Wedge

Espadrilles are one of the leading looks for spring, this version built up with Vionic’s signature contoured insole.

Vionic Ariel wedge.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

9 Shoe Bags Designed to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

9 Compression Socks That Are Perfect for Travel

7 Long-Distance Running Shoes to Shop for Your Next Marathon