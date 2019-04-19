This Is Zara’s Most Popular Shoe of 2019, According to Instagram

Spring has officially sprung, and that means style bloggers are taking to Instagram to show off their warm-weather looks. And one thing that’s been made clear is that Zara’s strappy white leather sandals are a fan-favorite style.

Fashion lovers around the world, from Norway to California, have been posting about their love for the ‘90s-inspired shoes retailing for less than $100 (they go for $79.90 on Zara.com). It’s no wonder that these sandals from the Spanish retailer are a hot-ticket item with their slinky silhouette, comfortable midi heel and reasonable price tag. Not to mention, white happens to go with everything.

The square-toed sandals’ versatility is really what makes them so covetable, though. It’s made clear from Instagram that they complement essentially any outfit, from jeans to a suit to a summer dress. Keep scrolling to see how bloggers have been styling them.

