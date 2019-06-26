Havaianas and ‘Stranger Things’ Collaborate on Flip-Flops Full of ’80s References

Brazilian flip-flop brand Havaianas is the latest company to join the “Stranger Things” craze with a collection of sandals inspired by the hit Netflix show.

The duo collaborated on two styles featuring recognizable imagery from the sci-fi drama that takes place in the 1980s. One look is set on a dark blue base with scenes of the boys riding motorcycles and encountering a demogorgon (demon prince), while the second option is done in black and includes a range of graphics like cassette tapes, baseball caps and the mysterious Christmas lights Winona Ryder’s character used to communicate with her deceased son.

Havaianas x ‘Stranger Things’ flip flops CREDIT: Courtesy of Havainas

Havaianas x ‘Stranger Things’ flip flops CREDIT: Ari Custodio

While slightly less obvious, the collection also pays homage to Havaianas’ roots. According to the brand, it’s partially inspired by the “strange” culture of Brazil in the ’80s, where Havaianas wearers would remove the foot strap of the shoe and flip the base around to create a monochromatic look (this flipping practice is also meant to be a play on words with the “Upside Down” realm, or the alternate dimension that exists in the show). Earlier this week, the company took to Instagram to share a short film highlighting the connection.

Each style is currently available in men’s and women’s sizes for $26 on Havaianas.com. The release coincides with the show’s highly anticipated third season on Netflix, which launches on July 4.

