10 Designer Wedges That Will Get You Attention Everywhere You Go

By Allie Fasanella
Spring has finally sprung, fashion lovers. While it’s not exactly sundress weather just yet, it feels appropriate to start shopping for some new spring-ready shoe looks. With that in mind, FN rounded up 10 designer wedges that are begging to be rocked in the sun.

1. Sophia Webster

Sophia Webster’s Dina patent-leather espadrille wedge sandals featuring a clear vinyl toe strap embellished with colorful rainbow gemstones is the perfect statement shoe to amp up any outfit.

sophia webster Dina embellished vinyl and patent-leather espadrille wedge sandals

Buy: Sophia Webster Dina Wedges $375
Buy it

2. Castañer

Gwyneth Paltrow, Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have all been seen rocking Castañer’s Carina wedges. This $150 pair comes with a shimmery gold canvas upper, ribbon ties wrapping around the ankle, and a comfortable 2.5-inch wedge heel.

Castañer Carina 60 metallic canvas wedge espadrilles

Buy: Castañer Carina Espadrille Wedges $150
Buy it

3. Saint Laurent

For a classic look, we recommend adding these studded brown leather Saint Laurent espadrille wedges to your cart.

Saint Laurent Leather Platform Wedge Espadrille Sandal

Buy: Saint Laurent leather platform espadrille wedges $626
Buy it

4. Gianvito Rossi 

These sandals just under $1,000 featuring a satin leopard-print platform wedge are destined to turn heads. Pair the style with boyfriend jeans and a simple tee to let them shine.

Gianvito Rossi Leopard Satin Wedge Sandals

Buy: Gianvito Rossi Leopard Satin Wedges $945
Buy it

5. Stuart Weitzman

These Stuart Weitzman Marabella slip-on wedges feature a blue canvas upper reminiscent of denim are perfect for a daytime date.

 

Stuart Weitzman Marabella Canvas Wedge Slide Sandals

Buy: Stuart Weitzman Marabella Canvas Wedges $350
Buy it

6. Loeffler Randall 

If you have a thing for polka-dots, you can’t go wrong with these whimsical Loeffler Randall ankle-strap wedges boasting an open-toe silhouette with a knotted bow detail.

 

Loeffler Randall Tessa Bow Wedge

Buy: Loeffler Randall Tessa Espadrille Wedges $275
Buy it

7. Paul Smith

Add a pop of color to your feet with these playful Paul Smith wedges crafted with straps coming in various different shades including orange, green, yellow and blue.

paul smith leia wedge

Buy: Paul Smith Leia Wedges $450
Buy it

8. Clergerie

If color isn’t your thing, then these chunky Robert Clergerie wedges constructed with black crocodile-like leather might be just what you’re looking for.

 

Robert Clergerie Alive Wedges

Buy: Clergerie Alive Wedges $575
Buy it

9. Miu Miu

You’re sure to garner some attention if you step out in these metallic leather Miu Miu sandals boasting glittery silver, orange and pink straps. A clear PVC wedge heel is what really makes this style standout.

miu miu Metallic Leather Multi-Strap Wedge Sandals

Buy: Miu Miu Multi-Strap Wedges $890
Buy it

10. Prada

It’s doubtful that you’ll find another sandal like these fluorescent pink Prada wedges featuring an eye-catching flame motif at the heel. They’re basically too cool not to purchase.

 

prada flame wedges

Buy: Prada Flame Wedges $1,100
Buy it

