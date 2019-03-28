10 Designer Wedges That Will Get You Attention Everywhere You Go

Spring has finally sprung, fashion lovers. While it’s not exactly sundress weather just yet, it feels appropriate to start shopping for some new spring-ready shoe looks. With that in mind, FN rounded up 10 designer wedges that are begging to be rocked in the sun.

Sophia Webster’s Dina patent-leather espadrille wedge sandals featuring a clear vinyl toe strap embellished with colorful rainbow gemstones is the perfect statement shoe to amp up any outfit.

2. Castañer

Gwyneth Paltrow, Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have all been seen rocking Castañer’s Carina wedges. This $150 pair comes with a shimmery gold canvas upper, ribbon ties wrapping around the ankle, and a comfortable 2.5-inch wedge heel.

3. Saint Laurent

For a classic look, we recommend adding these studded brown leather Saint Laurent espadrille wedges to your cart.

4. Gianvito Rossi

These sandals just under $1,000 featuring a satin leopard-print platform wedge are destined to turn heads. Pair the style with boyfriend jeans and a simple tee to let them shine.

5. Stuart Weitzman

These Stuart Weitzman Marabella slip-on wedges feature a blue canvas upper reminiscent of denim are perfect for a daytime date.

6. Loeffler Randall

If you have a thing for polka-dots, you can’t go wrong with these whimsical Loeffler Randall ankle-strap wedges boasting an open-toe silhouette with a knotted bow detail.

7. Paul Smith

Add a pop of color to your feet with these playful Paul Smith wedges crafted with straps coming in various different shades including orange, green, yellow and blue.

8. Clergerie

If color isn’t your thing, then these chunky Robert Clergerie wedges constructed with black crocodile-like leather might be just what you’re looking for.

9. Miu Miu

You’re sure to garner some attention if you step out in these metallic leather Miu Miu sandals boasting glittery silver, orange and pink straps. A clear PVC wedge heel is what really makes this style standout.

It’s doubtful that you’ll find another sandal like these fluorescent pink Prada wedges featuring an eye-catching flame motif at the heel. They’re basically too cool not to purchase.

