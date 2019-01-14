I Get Compliments Every Time I Wear These Affordable Ankle Boots

If I lived in a perfect world, I would buy designer shoes right and left. But since my budget doesn’t accommodate such frequent and lavish splurges, I’ve learned to create a wardrobe that looks high-label for much, much less. One of my favorite wallet-friendly finds? These white boots from Chinese Laundry x Kristin Cavallari.

I had wanted a pair of blanc booties, but it wasn’t until I saw how luxe this pair looked — and for just under $200 — I knew I had found a winner. The contrast block heel and elastic gore insets make the pair especially stand out, while the pointed toe and slightly higher vamp give them even more edge (this latter feature was something I had loved about the $535 Stuart Weitzman Clinger Bootie, which were originally at the top of my wish list). The heel clocks in at 3.25 inches, which is a little high, but it’s quite sturdy. Plus, the pair features a slightly padded insole for extra comfort — so even days spent running errands around New York are actually bearable.

Whether I’m wearing them to dress up jeans or finish off a polished jumpsuit, they go with practically everything in my closet. I’ll still be wearing them come summer, as they even look cute with bare legs and short, flouncy dresses. The style also comes in all-black leather version, and considering it’s currently half off at Zappos.com, I’m tempted to purchase the darker version, too.

Below, shop the staple style — I promise you won’t regret it.

Chinese Laundry Kristin Cavallari Starlight bootie. CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

