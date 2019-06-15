Target Suffers System Outage and Registers Are Down — Here’s How Customers Are Reacting

Target customers aren’t happy after registers shut down at stores across the globe on Saturday afternoon. The retail giant confirmed the news after a torrent of comments on social media, where hundreds of shoppers began complaining about system failures, including on Target’s Instagram page.
The hashtag #targetdown also began trending on Twitter. In response to queries, the company tweeted that it’s resolving the issue: “We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed.”
Some customers have remarked that the registers only work after each item has been scanned at least three times. According to shoppers, employees in certain locations have started handing out free food samples and coupons to shoppers waiting in line while the department store attempts to get a hold on the situation.
