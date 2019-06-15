Target Suffers System Outage and Registers Are Down — Here’s How Customers Are Reacting

Target customers aren’t happy after registers shut down at stores across the globe on Saturday afternoon. The retail giant confirmed the news after a torrent of comments on social media, where hundreds of shoppers began complaining about system failures, including on Target’s Instagram page.

#targetdown Target Starbucks handing out samples to guest's while the registers are down. My heart goes out to the employees dealing with mad costumers. pic.twitter.com/1NSQAaK5Ld — victor vulpine (@victor_vulpine) June 15, 2019

The hashtag #targetdown also began trending on Twitter. In response to queries, the company tweeted that it’s resolving the issue: “We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed.”

Was it Iran? Was it Russia? Was it the intern opening spam? #targetdown pic.twitter.com/2LklNnNavh — Fierce Quesadilla (@TheMikoMader) June 15, 2019

Some customers have remarked that the registers only work after each item has been scanned at least three times. According to shoppers, employees in certain locations have started handing out free food samples and coupons to shoppers waiting in line while the department store attempts to get a hold on the situation.

No @Target registers can ring anybody up, anywhere it seems. It is a “Global issue”. #targetdown pic.twitter.com/vBZ6r3RsSc — Marce G. Graudiņš (@minsd) June 15, 2019

Targets registers are all down and one woman came up and rang us up with her phone and typed everything in one by one. She’s a real one. #targetdown — jerk (@miniaturedyke) June 15, 2019

Terrible video but had to share. Employees handing out chips. Starbucks handing out drinks. Customers offering their baskets to strangers trying to hold all of their items. Sometimes the most uncomfortable situations can actually bring out the best of human nature. #targetdown pic.twitter.com/iI3owraDoX — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) June 15, 2019

