The Disney Store and Target Team Up for a Magical Experience You Don’t Want to Miss

The Disney Store is coming to Target. Starting today, customers can shop for shoes, clothes, toys and more featuring their favorite Disney characters at 25 select Target stores and online.

“We’ve brought the magic of Disney to Target,” said Mark Tritton, executive VP and CMO at Target, in a statement. “Guests will be able to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love in a meaningful way while accessing the latest and greatest Disney products including items previously only available at Disney retail locations.”

Inside the Disney store section at Target. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

The 25 Target stores featuring Disney products will feature fun, interactive components such as a seating area where families can watch Disney movie clips and play games. And what 2019 pop-up would be complete without an Instagram opportunity or two? Throughout the space, customers will find photo ops such as trying on a princess tiara or posing with a life-sized “Star Wars” lightsaber.

Exclusive deals can be found during the Disney x Target run, too. Shoppers can scoop up pick up newly released items from “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” while at Target.

Additionally, today, guests will receive a $10 Target gift card when they purchase $40 worth of “Frozen” or “Star Wars” toys (in-store or online). Then, from Oct. 6-12, customers who spend $50 on toys will get $10 off and those who spend $100 will get $25 off.

The enchanted experience features items that retail from $2 to $200 and is available at select stores and online.

