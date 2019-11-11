Charity Works: Vans Holds Charity Auction to Benefit Youth Entrepreneurship + More News

Nov 11, 2019: Vans has partnered up with eBay on a Global Ambassador charity auction that culminates on Vans Checkerboard Day (Nov. 21). Fans of the brand will be able to visit ebay.com/vanscheckerboardday today through Nov. 21 to bid on their favorite footwear and backpacks. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Imagination.org, an organization that fosters creativity and entrepreneurship in youth around the world. The auction will include either Vans Classic slip-ons or an Old Skool III backpack from each curator involved. Vans will also donate $1 million of sales made through its owned channels including Vans retail locations and websites.

